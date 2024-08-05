Report: Minnesota Wild Interested In Patrik Laine

The Columbus Blue Jackets have been trying to reach an agreement to trade forward Patrik Laine for what feels like forever, and it seems there may be a new team interested in acquiring his services. According to a recent article posted by TSN, the Minnesota Wild have an interest in Laine, and general manager (GM) Bill Guerin will be reaching out at some point to gauge Laine’s interest in playing in Minnesota. While a deal may be tough to pull off due to his large contract, it seems as though a trade may be closer to the finish line than originally thought.

Laine, who is 26 years old, was recently cleared to return to on-ice action after receiving care from the NHL/NHLPA Assistance Program. After some injury issues and a slower offensive season, it seemed clear to fans that his time in Columbus was coming to an end, and the team has been very open about trying to move him to another team to grant him a fresh start. Last season, he played just 18 games scoring six goals and adding three assists for nine points. In the 2022-23 season, he played 55 games scoring 22 goals and adding 30 assists for 52 points, and he had 56 points in 56 games during the 2021-22 campaign. His ability as a hockey player has never been in question, but it’s just time for a fresh start, and it seems the Wild could be interested in giving him one.

What Does Laine Bring to the Wild?

While Laine has often been held under the microscope by fans due to some defensive lapses, he is a solid player who can be a strong offensive producer when utilized properly. As a right-shot forward, he has played both sides of the wing in his career and has been a solid player on both. When it comes to what he could bring to the Wild, it’s simple: He adds depth to their middle-six forward group. Bringing him in would give the Wild more flexibility with their forward lines and make them a scarier team on paper heading into the new campaign. While Marcus Johansson is a solid player on the left side, bumping him down to the third line could elevate the bottom-six forward group and bring more offensive production out of their depth forwards.

Patrik Laine, Columbus Blue Jackets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Wild will be looking to make a push for a playoff spot this season, so being engaged in trade conversations for a strong scorer shouldn’t come as a surprise. Laine may push the needle just enough for the Wild to be considered contenders and make them a tough team to beat heading into the postseason. With strong pieces already in Kirill Kaprizov, Matt Boldy, Brock Faber, and Marat Khusnutdinov rounding out their roster, they may be a sneaky powerhouse if they add Laine.

It’s tough to gauge what a trade for him will end up looking like. His name has been involved in trade rumors for a while now, and according to Blue Jackets’ GM Don Waddell, he would prefer if he didn’t have to retain 50% of his contract, adding that he could have traded Laine already if he wanted to do retain that much.

In the same article, the Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres are listed as two other teams with interest in Laine, but there is no real indication as to which team may be the frontrunner or how much interest each team has in bringing him in.