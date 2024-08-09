Rangers Need to Give Berard & Othmann NHL Ice Time This Season

The New York Rangers are entering a critical “Cup or bust” season, but their roster still has some glaring holes. Fortunately, they have two promising prospects who could potentially fill those gaps. While the Rangers’ prospect pool might not be the deepest in the league, it does feature standout players capable of making a significant impact at the NHL level. Among them, Brennan Othmann and Brett Berard stand out as top-five prospects in the system, with the potential to contribute meaningfully to the team’s success this season.

As the Rangers look to solidify their roster for 2024-25, the importance of giving these young players a chance to prove themselves cannot be overstated. Training camp and preseason will be critical periods for both Othmann and Berard, offering them the opportunity to showcase their skills and earn a spot on the opening-night roster. With their unique talents and competitive drive, whichever player performs better during this crucial evaluation period deserves to be on the ice when the puck drops on opening night.

However, it’s not just about choosing one over the other—both have the potential to add significant value to the Rangers throughout the season. By giving them both NHL ice time, the Rangers can ensure they are fully tapping into their prospects’ potential while also building a foundation for long-term success.

Who Is Brett Berard?

Berard, 21, delivered an impressive performance with the American Hockey League’s Hartford Wolf Pack last season, recording 48 points in 71 regular season games and adding six points in 10 playoff games. Notably, the majority of the left-shooting forward’s production came at even strength, underscoring his effectiveness in five-on-five situations. Beyond his offensive contributions, Berard played a pivotal role on the penalty kill, showcasing his defensive reliability and commitment to a two-way game.

One of Berard’s most significant attributes is his speed, which consistently allows him to get behind opposing defenses and create high-quality scoring chances. His shot is another valuable weapon, one that could pair well with a playmaker like Artemi Panarin, potentially leading to a dynamic offensive partnership.

Brett Berard of the USNTDP (Rena Laverty)

While Berard’s size—he is 5-foot-9 and 174 pounds—has raised concerns about his ability to compete at the NHL level, where physicality is paramount, his time in Hartford has proven that his stature is not a hindrance. Berard compensates for his smaller frame with a pesky, relentless style of play, often using his speed and tenacity to win battles against larger opponents. His willingness to engage physically and his determination to fight for every inch on the ice have made him an effective player, even against bigger and stronger competition.

Moreover, Berard’s versatility is a significant asset. He is capable of playing both center and wing, offering the Rangers flexibility in how they deploy him. This ability to shift between positions, combined with his skill set and gritty style, makes Berard a valuable player who could slot into various roles within the Rangers’ lineup—whether providing depth scoring, playing a defensive role, or killing penalties.

Who Is Brennan Othmann?

Othmann, also 21, also had a strong season with the Wolf Pack last year, recording 49 points in 67 games and adding five points in 10 playoff contests. The winger’s solid performance earned him a brief call-up to the Rangers, where he played three games, averaging 9:05 of ice time. While this experience provided him with a taste of NHL action, there are still some areas of concern, particularly regarding the distribution of his scoring. More than half of Othmann’s points came on the power play, which raises questions about his ability to produce at even strength.

Brennan Othmann, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Rangers boast a formidable power-play unit, but they typically run a single unit, which means Othmann may struggle to secure consistent power-play time. However, there is potential for him to carve out a role, especially if the Rangers decide to give Alexis Lafrenière more opportunities on the power play, possibly leading to greater utilization of the second unit. Othmann is a shoot-first player with an outstanding shot, which could be an asset to a team that sometimes struggles to put pucks on net.

However, Othmann’s game is not without its flaws. His defensive awareness has been a concern, as he tends to focus more on the offensive side of the game. This could limit his effectiveness in a bottom-six role, making it imperative he be placed in a top-nine position where his offensive talents can be maximized. While Othmann does address one of the Rangers’ issues—hesitancy to shoot the puck—his reliance on power-play production could hinder his ability to score if he isn’t given ample time on special teams. Balancing his offensive upside with his need to improve defensively will be crucial for Othmann as he looks to secure a spot in the lineup.

Comparing Othmann and Berard: Who Brings What to the Table?

When comparing Othmann and Berard, it’s clear the Rangers have two promising young players, each with distinct strengths and challenges. Berard’s game is defined by his speed, tenacity, and versatility. He’s proven to be an effective 5-on-5 player and a reliable penalty killer, with the ability to play both center and wing. Despite his smaller stature, Berard compensates with a relentless style of play, making him a gritty and dependable option who can contribute across various roles in the lineup.

On the other hand, Othmann is a more offensively-inclined player, characterized by his shoot-first mentality and exceptional shot. His production last season was impressive, though somewhat reliant on power-play opportunities. Unlike Berard, who excels in a two-way game, Othmann’s focus is predominantly on offense, which could limit his role in the bottom six unless he improves defensively. While Berard’s skill set allows him to adapt and play in multiple situations, Othmann’s success may hinge more on being placed in a top-nine role where his offensive abilities can be fully utilized.

In essence, Berard offers a more versatile and defensively responsible option, capable of filling various needs in the Rangers’ lineup, while Othmann provides a potent offensive punch that could address the team’s need for more shooting. The key for the Rangers will be to balance these attributes, potentially giving both players opportunities to prove themselves in roles that best suit their respective strengths.

Tapping into Young Talent: The Case for Othmann and Berard

As the Rangers prepare for a pivotal season, the injection of young talent like Othmann and Berard into the lineup could be a game-changer. Both players bring unique skills that could address some of the team’s most pressing needs, as outlined above.

The decision on who makes the opening night roster shouldn’t be about choosing one prospect over the other but rather about maximizing the potential impact of both. By giving Othmann and Berard the NHL ice time they deserve, the Rangers will not only strengthen their current roster but also invest in their future. In a “Cup or bust” season, tapping into every available resource—including these promising young prospects—could be the difference between falling short and lifting the Stanley Cup.