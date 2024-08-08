5 Devils Who Can Bounce Back in 2024-25

With less than two months before the New Jersey Devils take on former head coach Lindy Ruff and the Buffalo Sabres in Prague, the team is shaping up to look vastly different from last season, and a few new faces are set to join the Devils’ bench. Jacob Markstrom will become the team’s starting goalie, with Jake Allen as his backup. Likewise, Brett Pesce, Brenden Dillon, and Johnathan Kovacevic will bolster their defense. With more depth and a stronger veteran presence, the Devils are already garnering attention as a team to beat in the Metropolitan Division.

The Devils could not secure a playoff spot last season partly because a few key players had less-than-ideal campaigns. More often than not, these difficulties were caused by injury. Whether it was a concussion, broken bone, or a nagging ailment, a handful of Devils didn’t quite live up to expectations. However, at their healthiest, these players could have a redemption arc ahead. Here’s a look at which Devils could have a successful bounce-back season in 2024-25.

5. Timo Meier

Fans had high hopes for Timo Meier when he was acquired from the San Jose Sharks in February. Four months after joining the Devils’ roster, the Swiss forward signed an eight-year extension worth $70.4 million. During the 2022-23 season, Meier had a career-high 40 goals, 9 of which came after he was traded to the Devils. He had 52 points in 69 games last season, but his slower point production caused some concern, especially since he is the highest-paid Devils forward. He also had a 28.6% decrease in shots on goal per game and a 41.2% decrease in power-play goals from the season before.

Timo Meier, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In his exit interview, Meier revealed the cause for his slight decline in performance: he was suffering from an injury to both MCLs and an oblique. After the season, he opted to have arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder and is expected to make a full recovery in time for training camp in September. If Meier stays healthy throughout the 2024-25 season, he can easily become a 70-point player and prove himself as a top power forward.

4. Nathan Bastian

Nathan Bastian also had a disenchanting 2023-24 season. The 26-year-old played only 54 games before being placed on injured reserve (IR) in February. At Madison Square Garden, Bastian suffered brutal hits from Matt Rempe and Jacob Trouba and missed the rest of the season with a lower-body injury. While he has never been known for high-point production, Bastian still had a few highlights last season. Most notably, he scored two goals during the Devils’ 6-3 Stadium Series victory against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Entering the final year of his $2.7 million contract, Bastian will need to prove himself more than ever. He can continue to be a solid fourth-liner for the Devils as long as he creates more scoring chances and raises his point production. Paired with the right linemate, he could find success as a defensive forward. Considering he landed 44 more hits last season than in 2022-23, I think he will have a more physical role heading into this season. Under new head coach Sheldon Keefe, Bastian has the potential for a redeeming 2024-25 season.

3. Jonas Siegenthaler

Despite being a dominant defenseman in recent seasons, Jonas Siegenthaler suffered a major regression in 2023-24. Following a three-point game on opening night, he did not score again until mid-November. When he returned to the lineup in April after his second injury of the season, he did not add any points. In 57 games, he scored only 9 points and finished the season minus-7. Siegenthaler also fell below the 50th percentile in both skating distance and top shot speed, where he previously ranked in the 76th and 63rd percentiles.

Yet again, a crucial player was riddled with injuries throughout last season. In January, he suffered a broken foot after blocking a shot against the Vancouver Canucks. Only two months later, he missed a significant amount of time due to a concussion. In addition to Seigenthaler’s injuries, his defensive partner also changed. In 2022-23, he was paired most frequently with Dougie Hamilton, and the loss of their best offensive defenseman was devastating. With an entire summer of recovery under his belt, hopefully, Siegenthaler can come back better than ever and make valuable contributions this season.

2. Dougie Hamilton

The Devils’ defense struggled without Dougie Hamilton. In late November, he tore a pectoral muscle that required surgery, missing the rest of the season after playing only 20 games. While his abilities may have gone unnoticed at the beginning of the season, the veteran defenseman’s absence was noticeable. In 2022-23, he was responsible for 74 points, including eight power-play goals. Hamilton is also an exceptional playmaker, ranking in the 90th percentile in offensive zone time. Combined with a deadly slapshot, he also ran the second power-play unit, which ranked first in the NHL at the start of last season.

Related: Devils’ Luke Hughes Can Become Team’s Cornerstone Defenseman

The return of a healthy Hamilton could be a pivotal indicator of the team’s success. Along with the other defensemen acquired during the offseason, the Devils can solve one of their shortcomings from last year. Their presence could also be beneficial for young defensemen Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec, who were forced to take on major roles during their rookie campaign. Hamilton will have a major impact on the Devils’ 2024-25 season, and his defensive pairing could produce elite numbers beginning in October.

1. Jack Hughes

The Devils’ star forward is due for a serious comeback in 2024-25 after playing most of last season injured. Fans were baffled by his performance, expecting far more from the 2019 first-overall pick. However, Jack Hughes was continuously afflicted by injuries, missing time on multiple occasions.

In early November, he was out with a shoulder injury and was also absent in January with an upper-body injury. Regardless of his struggles, he put up an impressive 74 points and tied Jesper Bratt and Nico Hischier for the team lead with 27 goals. By early April, it was revealed that Hughes needed shoulder surgery, and his season came to an end when it was clear the Devils would not qualify for playoffs.

Hughes has proven he has what it takes to change the Devils for the better. In 2023, he broke the franchise record for points in a season, a title previously held by Patrick Elias. Hughes’s playmaking abilities are unmatched, and the fact that he recorded 274 shots on goal while injured proves his unfaltering dedication. A healthy Hughes can make the Devils’ lineup lethal in the Metropolitan Division. If he remains healthy, he can easily break the 100-point threshold and lead the Devils to a playoff spot once again.

What’s Next for the Devils?

The stage is set for the 2024 NHL Global Series on Oct. 4, and the Devils are due for a major comeback this season. Now that their lineup is completely healthy, and with many young players about to reach their prime, they have what it takes to be a worthy opponent. Meier, Bastian, Siegenthaler, Hamilton, and Hughes will have a redemption arc during the 2024-25 season. The Devils are only getting started, and their new-and-improved roster packs a punch that will be a far cry from what we witnessed last year.